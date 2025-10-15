Giada De Laurentiis' Easy Tomato Cutting Hack Is So Genius (No Knife Needed)

Leave it to Giada De Laurentiis to casually break out a pair of scissors in the middle of a recipe video and blow everyone's mind. In a short clip posted to her brand Giadzy's Facebook account, she simply snips up some tomatoes as they cook, right in the pan, no cutting board, no knife, and no mess involved. And it's actually way more clever than it looks because tomatoes in a can are all you need to make a simple homemade tomato sauce, and this method will allow you to break them up as they cook down, sparing you the mess of tomato juice on your counter. Plus, another bonus is that you get to control the texture, finding your own perfect balance between chunky and smooth, in whatever way you and your family you like it.

Giada claims it's tradition, and she's sort of right there. Other home cooks, of Italian-descent and otherwise, have shared that they have the same trick where they use kitchen shears to chop whole canned tomatoes directly in the pot instead of crushing them by hand or cutting them on a board. There are even instances where people do the chopping directly in the tomato can, not the pan, before adding it in. It's one of those clever kitchen moves that just makes sense.