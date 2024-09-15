Why You Should Use Baking Soda To Make Canned Tomatoes Taste Better

Baking soda has so many uses beyond just baking. Nearly everyone knows about how useful it can be as a cleaning hack, but its culinary uses are also quite extensive. From improving the flavor in coffee to tenderizing steak, baking soda can do it all.

Another way baking soda can help save the day is with canned tomatoes. Adding just ¼ teaspoon of baking soda to canned tomatoes can help reduce and neutralize acidity. This is especially useful, as the acidity of canned tomatoes can vary highly from brand to brand and even from can to can.

Canned tomatoes are a convenient ingredient, and a can of particularly acidic tomatoes should not get in the way of some delicious cooking. This trick is handy for recipes that need a nice, smooth flavor, such as tomato soup. Keeping this trick in your back pocket means no more sour, pungent canned tomatoes and an easier cooking process overall.