Almost every practical home cook knows that canned tomatoes some one of those canned foods you should always keep stocked in your pantry. Not only are they an essential ingredient in comforting and budget-friendly recipes like chili and stovetop bolognese sauce, they can help stretch leftover casseroles, act as a decent base for homemade salsa, and bring lightly fruity, savory goodness to homemade Spanish rice. In fact, we recommend keeping them on hand in bulk because they're so incredibly useful — just be sure to choose whole canned tomatoes for the best quality.

The only downside to using canned tomatoes over fresh is that unpleasant metallic taste that develops as a chemical reaction between the acids in the tomatoes and the inside of the can. What's more, the process of cooking the tomatoes as they're processed for canning can break down their natural sugars, making the tomatoes taste quite a bit more acidic than their garden-fresh counterparts. To prevent this tinny tang from ruining your recipes, all you have to do is blend them with a secret ingredient: carrots.

The fiber and sugars in carrots absorb and neutralize some of the acidity in the tomatoes, while also helping to restore their natural sweetness and adding a smooth texture. Blending also causes friction, which heats and caramelizes the tomatoes slightly (you can also simmer them a bit for more caramelization). The result is a silky, rich, and well-balanced tomato sauce with a bright, fresh, slightly sweet flavor sans that dreaded metallic tang.