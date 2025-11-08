How To Install Your Own Garbage Disposal, Step By Step

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Garbage disposals come with all kinds of devilry: weird smells, stringent rules on what you can put down them, erroneous urban myths like the fact that lemon peels sharpen the blades (they do the opposite, in fact). Then there's the constant terror of someone knocking the button when your hand is down it, although this is an extreme rarity. Much more of a concern? Doing a poor job installing your disposal yourself ... and suffering the consequences.

"The most common mistake is skipping the step of carefully reading the manufacturer's installation instructions before starting," says Dino Rachiele, owner of Rachiele Custom Sinks. "Every brand has small variations that can cause leaks or alignment problems if ignored," she added. It's not for the absolute beginner, either. "Installing a disposal is a solid intermediate DIY project involving plumbing, electrical work, and problem-solving skills," says Kevin Vander Hyde, vice president of Vander Hyde Services. "If you've never done electrical work, aren't comfortable in tight spaces under a sink, or encounter unexpected issues like corroded drain lines, don't hesitate to call a plumber."

The good news is, if you know what you're doing, the garbage disposal should last between 10 and 15 years, Vander Hyde says. It pays, then, to make sure you know what you're doing. Here's the step-by-step "how to" for which you've been waiting.