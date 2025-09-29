7 Ways To Banish Nasty Garbage Disposal Smells
The garbage disposal is a brilliant kitchen contraption that makes it easy to dispose of food scraps without having to think too much about it. However, the fact that the unit is out of sight means that it could become one of those kitchen spots that gets overlooked for cleaning. Often, a nasty odor rising from the drain is the first clue that it needs some attention.
Like many cleaning jobs, consistent effort is the best way to prevent build-up in the garbage disposal and remove grease and food pieces before they have the chance to start rotting. Fortunately, keeping your disposal unit clean and fresh doesn't need any expensive tools or cleaning chemicals. In fact, it can be done with items you likely already have in your kitchen cupboard, fridge, or even bathroom cabinet. From citrus fruit to baking soda, and even mouthwash and a toothbrush, there are many household items that can come to your rescue as you strive to keep your sink odor-free. For many of these seven ways to banish nasty garbage disposal smells, you'll need to unplug your garbage disposal to prevent the blades from turning on while cleaning
1. Baking soda and vinegar
When it comes to cleaning the kitchen, many people prefer to use natural products where possible, since food and utensils could easily come into contact with the cleaning materials. Baking soda and the extremely useful white vinegar are popular choices for general, multi-purpose cleaning and freshening up the garbage disposal.
First, you'll empty a cup of baking soda into the unit and leave it undisturbed for around half an hour. Baking soda is known for its deodorizing properties and can even be used to remove unpleasant smells from your cutting board. So in 30 minutes, it's sure to get to work on any nasty odors that are hiding in your disposal.
Then, pour a cup of vinegar down the drain to cause a chemical reaction. Since baking soda is an alkali and vinegar is an acid, a neutralization reaction will occur, creating carbon dioxide and causing the mixture to bubble and fizz. In the process, it will loosen up any gunk and residue that has been stuck in the disposal. After a final 10 minutes, you can rinse with hot water to complete the task.
2. Mouthwash
This lesser-known way to clean your garbage disposal requires you to head for your bathroom cabinet and grab a bottle of mouthwash. In addition to eliminating bacteria in the mouth and freshening your breath, it can also have a cleansing effect on your disposal unit.
In the same way that it helps clean hard-to-reach places between our teeth, mouthwash is a short-term measure to clean odor-causing particles lodged in your garbage disposal. However, not just any mouthwash will do. To have the desired effect, you need to use antibacterial mouthwash. If you have a mild odor emanating from the disposal, pour a cup of mouthwash down the sink, leave it for at least 10 to 15 minutes, then follow it with hot or boiling water. This will also help to remove excess food particles and kill bacteria. If a significant odor remains, there may be an underlying issue that will need a stronger solution. But for occasional funky smells, mouthwash is a quick option that will freshen things up.
3. Ice cubes
For a convenient, chemical-free way to keep your garbage disposal odorless, you'll need to head to the freezer. Ice can be used, often with salt, to clean out your disposal unit cheaply.
In this case, you will not be turning the disposal off before cleaning, as it needs to run while the ice cubes move through it. Never put your hands inside the disposal unit while cleaning it with ice, as serious injury could occur. Add a bowl of ice cubes to the garbage disposal along with a small handful of salt, and run the disposal to move them through the system. The ice will scrape off any residue that is stuck on the blades, and the abrasive salt will help remove any harder-to-remove gunk.
This is a great option to run once a week, allowing you to keep on top of the maintenance of the unit with very little cost or effort. Just remember to run hot water afterward to ensure that any debris and accompanying smell go downward instead of resurfacing back up into the sink.
4. Toothbrush and dish soap
Time to head back to the bathroom to grab a toothbrush (hopefully an old one) and put it to use on the garbage disposal. The toothbrush is an excellent cleaning tool throughout the house, and it can do a great job on the awkward spots in the disposal unit where food gets stuck and starts to build up. These are the key areas to keep clean if you want to keep your sink free from the nasty smells of decomposing food.
You must turn off the unit for this method before putting the toothbrush anywhere near it. Mix together baking soda and dish soap, then use the toothbrush to clean the splash guards. Be sure to get into any grooves where food may be stuck, then do the same to the blades and the main chamber. The dish soap will break down grease, the baking soda will remove any nasty odors, and the scrubbing action of the toothbrush will help dislodge particles and send everything in the correct downward direction. Run hot water through the system at the end to continue to flush it all away.
5. Citrus peels
If you want to break down the grease in your garbage disposal and leave a faint citrus smell to freshen up your kitchen at the same time, try using leftover peels in the unit. Lemon, lime, and orange peels can all be used as natural cleaning agents. The next time you're cooking with a citrus fruit or grabbing one as a snack, save the scraps as a free alternative to commercial cleaning products.
Citrus fruits, particularly lemons, are a common natural cleaning solution around the home, and they have many properties that make them great for general cleaning tasks. Their acidic nature and antibacterial properties make them ideal for cutting through grease and clearing leftover gunk that has started to give off funky odors. Simply add a cup of whatever citrus peels you have leftover to the garbage disposal, and add some ice to increase the cleaning power. Turn the unit on for up to a minute with the water running to allow the peels to be ground up and bounce about the chamber with the ice. Afterward, run hot water down the sink for 15 to 20 seconds and enjoy the fresh smell that will emanate from your sink instead of days-old rotting food.
6. Borax
Borax is one of those cleaning products that can have a multitude of uses, and freshening up the garbage disposal just happens to be one of them. If you have a pack under the sink and your disposal unit needs a bit more than a quick clean, borax may be the best option for a slightly tougher job.
The first step is to don a pair of rubber gloves — borax is in a different league from baking soda and citrus fruits, and can be an irritant if you get it on your skin. Don't touch your face or eyes after using it until you have thoroughly washed your hands, and of course, keep it well away from children. To clean the disposal, make up a solution containing half a cup of borax dissolved in a gallon of water, and pour it into the chamber. Leave it for at least 15 minutes to get to work on the grease and grime before turning the unit back on and rinsing with water. This method may use a harsher chemical compared to previous options, but it is an effective way of keeping your disposal unit clean and smelling fresh in the long term.
7. Power flush
For one final flush of the garbage disposal after you have tried the other methods on the list, or as a standalone easy fix, you can help to dislodge particles in the chamber using the force of pressure and soapy water. In fact, soapy water is a great way to clean stubborn stains on pots and pans, so it's no surprise that this also helps with the garbage disposal. This method is straightforward and requires virtually no effort from you, so it can be a handy trick to try a couple of times a week.
Start by plugging the drain and filling the sink more than halfway with hot, soapy water. When you pull the plug and turn on the disposal, the water will pour from the sink into the chamber at a higher speed than it would directly from the tap. This method can help dislodge food from the top of the chamber, below the splash guards. Once the sink has emptied, you can then follow with boiling water from the kettle to ensure as much debris and bacteria have been removed as possible. This powerful flush can be used in tandem with one or more of the other cleaning methods and will help to keep your garbage disposal odor-free and running well.