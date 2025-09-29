7 Ways To Banish Nasty Garbage Disposal Smells

The garbage disposal is a brilliant kitchen contraption that makes it easy to dispose of food scraps without having to think too much about it. However, the fact that the unit is out of sight means that it could become one of those kitchen spots that gets overlooked for cleaning. Often, a nasty odor rising from the drain is the first clue that it needs some attention.

Like many cleaning jobs, consistent effort is the best way to prevent build-up in the garbage disposal and remove grease and food pieces before they have the chance to start rotting. Fortunately, keeping your disposal unit clean and fresh doesn't need any expensive tools or cleaning chemicals. In fact, it can be done with items you likely already have in your kitchen cupboard, fridge, or even bathroom cabinet. From citrus fruit to baking soda, and even mouthwash and a toothbrush, there are many household items that can come to your rescue as you strive to keep your sink odor-free. For many of these seven ways to banish nasty garbage disposal smells, you'll need to unplug your garbage disposal to prevent the blades from turning on while cleaning