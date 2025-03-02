Can Lemon Peels Actually Clean Your Garbage Disposal?

After squeezing all that delicious, tangy juice out of a fresh lemon, what do you do with the leftover peel? There are a lot of ways to repurpose these rinds, from popping them in the freezer to use for zest to infusing them into homemade cleaning products. Lemon peels also have a reputation as a natural way to clean your garbage disposal if you put them down your drain.

For many people, this is a go-to solution for getting rid of leftover citrus. It's supposed to help sharpen the blades while keeping your sink smelling fresh. But, as it turns out, this is accidental misinformation that got passed down through the generations. According to some plumbers, lemon peels are one of the items that should never go down your kitchen's garbage disposal.

Citrus peels do not sharpen the blades in a disposal. They actually do the opposite. Citrus rinds are so thick and fibrous that they end up dulling the blades. Over time, they can wrap around them or get stuck in the pipes and eventually clog your drain completely. Citrus might help keep your sink smelling fresh, but disposing of rinds like this typically does more harm than good. Luckily, there is a simple alternative.