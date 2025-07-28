Here's What Actually Happens When You Put Flour Down Your Kitchen Sink

Unfortunately, clogs happen. Maybe you weren't aware of the consequences and poured too much flour down your sink drain, leaving you with a nasty blockage. If that's the case, don't panic. Igor Bystrika gave us his best tips for breaking up the clog on your own. "If the water's still moving slowly but hasn't completely backed up, you still might be able to break it up. One method I've recommended over the years is flushing the drain with very hot water," he says.

Warm up water on the stove to 140 to 160 degrees, mix it with dish soap, and slowly pour it down the drain. "The hot water can soften the paste, and the dish soap can break down the grease attached to it," Bystrika explains. However, there's a major exception to this method's effectiveness: "PVC pipes, which are in most homes built after the 1970s, may not handle that heat too well, so you could soften the plastic and cause even bigger issues," he says.

Only use water from the stove if your home is older, with copper or galvanized steel pipes. To be safe, if your home is newly built, Bystrika says to instead use hot tap water. Until the water gets hot, leave a large pot underneath the tap, moving it out of the way and letting the water directly hit the drain when it has fully heated up. As it flows, mix it with dish soap. "Be patient and let it work its way through," he advises. "Do a few rounds of this until you notice a difference, waiting 5 minutes between each round to let it work its way through if it's going down slowly."