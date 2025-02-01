5 Things That Should Never Go Down Your Kitchen's Garbage Disposal

Garbage disposals are one of those nifty appliances that, once you have, you can't live without. We never want to manually remove soggy food scraps from the sink again! However, improper use can lead to clogs, damages, and costly repairs. Understanding what should and shouldn't go down your garbage disposal is crucial for its longevity and your home's plumbing health. Sure, the leftover scraps on your dinner plate can be conveniently whisked away down the drain, but there are some common cooking byproducts that seem harmless but can do serious damage down there.

For instance, you probably know that bacon grease is one of those foods that you should never put down your kitchen sink (or garbage disposal), but did you know that even putting celery down your garbage disposal can be just as harmful? Grease can clog, while fibrous foods like celery can wrap around the blades and jam the whole thing up. Even seemingly innocuous substances like coffee grounds can mess up your drainage system! While the effects may vary, you might be surprised by some of the foods that can wreak havoc on your garbage disposal.