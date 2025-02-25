The Cheapest Way To Clean The Garbage Disposal Is In Your Freezer
Garbage disposals are among the ingenious kitchen innovations that are hard to live without. But because they're in a constant battle against rotting food scraps, grease, and other unsavory debris, they occasionally need cleaning. Sure, you can buy pricey cleaners and tools to get the job done, but the easiest and most affordable way to clean a garbage disposal is with ice.
Ice cubes clean your handy-dandy garbage disposal by dislodging debris and scraping away the gunk that has built up inside. As the ice is pulverized, those coarse pieces function like an abrasive scrubber, dislodging food particles and grease stuck to its blades. The frigid temperature of the ice helps solidify grease and fat residue, making it easier for the disposal to break it down and send it down the drain where it belongs. Additionally, the grinding action sharpens the blades, as the ice creates friction that removes buildup and keeps the edges sharp. This dual effect of cleaning and sharpening ensures that the disposal runs smoothly, efficiently, and most importantly, without emitting foul smells. Talk about a life-changing kitchen hack.
Tips for using ice to clean the garbage disposal
Cleaning the garbage disposal with ice doesn't require surgeon skills. However, there are a few tips to keep in mind to effectively and deeply clean your disposal without compromising the integrity of its functions.
To prevent damage and promote efficient cleaning, don't overfill the drain with ice cubes. A full drinking glass of ice is plenty to clean the garbage disposal. Although hot water is synonymous with cleaning, it's best avoided here, as it can transform oils and fats into their liquid form, leading to clogged pipes. Instead, run cold water as the disposal operates to further solidify fats, which facilitates easier passage through the drain. Although ice can remove debris from your garbage disposal, the smell might linger, so consider introducing a dash of lemon juice or odor-neutralizing distilled white vinegar to kill unpleasant smells. Similarly, a dash of salt can help scrub the blades along with the pulverized ice granules.
Prevent rotten smells and reduce frequent cleaning by familiarizing yourself with the items that should never go down the garbage disposal. Although a sticky and stinky garbage disposal is anything but pleasant, a handful of ice is the easiest, cheapest, and most effective way to refresh your sink's most convenient function.