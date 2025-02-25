The Cheapest Way To Clean The Garbage Disposal Is In Your Freezer

Garbage disposals are among the ingenious kitchen innovations that are hard to live without. But because they're in a constant battle against rotting food scraps, grease, and other unsavory debris, they occasionally need cleaning. Sure, you can buy pricey cleaners and tools to get the job done, but the easiest and most affordable way to clean a garbage disposal is with ice.

Ice cubes clean your handy-dandy garbage disposal by dislodging debris and scraping away the gunk that has built up inside. As the ice is pulverized, those coarse pieces function like an abrasive scrubber, dislodging food particles and grease stuck to its blades. The frigid temperature of the ice helps solidify grease and fat residue, making it easier for the disposal to break it down and send it down the drain where it belongs. Additionally, the grinding action sharpens the blades, as the ice creates friction that removes buildup and keeps the edges sharp. This dual effect of cleaning and sharpening ensures that the disposal runs smoothly, efficiently, and most importantly, without emitting foul smells. Talk about a life-changing kitchen hack.