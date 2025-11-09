5 Delicious Seasonings To Use On Pumpkin Seeds
Especially if you already know how to make perfectly roasted pumpkin seeds in your oven, using a multitude of seasonings to give these seasonal snacks supreme flavor is key. Before you dig into your spice cabinet, though, first consider how you intend to use these crunchy snacks. Roasted pumpkin seeds not only serve as an everyday grab-and-go food, they can also add a special finishing touch to heartier meals, such as seasonal salads, creamy soups, and complex pasta dishes. Since these satisfying seeds serve various purposes, you may want to consider roasting your next batch of pumpkin seeds with different spices, though you should know that pumpkin seeds have an inherently nutty flavor when roasted. Luckily, this signature flavor can be enhanced with either savory spices or more sweet-tasting additions. This way, whether you're in need of a quick snack or a delectable topping for a seasonal weeknight dinner, you have more than one flavorful option to choose from.
For the best results, start by washing any remaining pulp off your seeds and make sure they're completely dry. To effectively coat your seeds in spices, first spray them with cooking oil or toss them in a small amount of foamy liquid egg whites. Then, all you need to do is roast them between 300 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit with your choice of spices. Below are five versatile seasonings that are sure to give your next batch of pumpkin seeds a more prominent and versatile flavor boost.
Everything Bagel
Whether you're looking to enhance another morning plate of avocado toast or need a quick way to upgrade pan-roasted salmon, everything bagel seasoning has been a go-to spice for many since its inception in the '70s or '80s. Not to mention, this popular seasoning works wonders on ice cream. That said, there's no reason why you can't use this ubiquitous spice mix to doctor up your next batch of roasted pumpkin seeds. Sure enough, everything bagel pumpkin seeds are the perfect midday snack since they check many boxes when it comes to delivering supreme flavor and texture. With each crunchy mouthful, not only do you get to experience the distinct taste of granulated garlic, dried onion, and flaky salt, but you also get a much-welcomed crunch from both poppy seeds and sesame seeds.
You can either use store-bought everything bagel seasoning or make your own homemade mix to add more or less of your favorite ingredients. Before dressing your seeds and roasting them in your oven, make sure to douse them in frothy egg whites for better sticking power. Also, since sesame seeds are prone to burning, keep a watchful eye on your oven throughout the cooking process. Besides downing a handful of everything bagel pumpkin seeds when you need a quick snack, the versatile flavor of these crunchy foods works as a mighty addition to many simple meals, such as green salads, bagels and cream cheese, and tuna salad.
Chili powder
Besides adding chili powder to ground taco meat or spicy slow cooker beef chili, use this multipurpose spice to give roasted pumpkin seeds a smoky twist. Since chili powder has a warm, earthy flavor, it's the perfect spice to use when you want to imbue your next batch of pumpkin seeds with a more savory, seasonally specific taste.
Roast your pumpkin seeds with only a small amount of oil and chili powder or, for an extra-savory bite, use both chili powder and salt. Feel free to add these simple, smoky-flavored seeds to all sorts of seasonal meals, such as butternut squash soup, roasted sweet potatoes with ground meat, or fall salads studded with chopped apples and dried cranberries. Better yet, if you like the taste of chili-roasted pumpkin seeds, you may feel inspired to add a few other complementary seasonings to the mix. For example, to give your chili-roasted seeds a small amount of tangy flavor, add in some adobo seasoning (which often includes hints of dried citrus fruit). Alternatively, use Tajín, which is made of crushed dried chilis and dehydrated lime. For added spice, use cayenne pepper. For a more intense overall flavor, add in extra cumin. Fortunately, chili-roasted pumpkin seeds can be dressed up or down to cater to your own specific tastebuds.
Ranch
Given the fact that powdered ranch is the only seasoning you should use to make delicious homemade Chex mix, why not use it to upgrade your next pan of roasted pumpkin seeds? This flavorful mix is typically composed of dried buttermilk powder along with various herbs and spices, including parsley, chives, garlic powder, and onion powder. In order to prepare ranch-roasted pumpkin seeds with the best taste and texture, make sure to coat your pumpkin seeds in a sufficient amount of oil and ranch seasoning before roasting (or use melted butter for an ultimate flavor upgrade). Then, mix all ingredients in a separate bowl until the ranch powder has been sufficiently dissolved.
Ranch-roasted pumpkin seeds prove to be a tasty snack you can enjoy whenever hunger strikes. Besides eating them by the handful, they also serve as a flavorful addition to your next charcuterie board or as a creative topping on a refreshing Cobb salad. If you want to give these flavorful seeds an even more complex taste, incorporate a good pour of Buffalo sauce and lemon pepper seasoning before roasting. Buffalo ranch pumpkin seeds are delicious on their own, yet also serve as a tasty way to upgrade game-day snack dips and rich meals, including ultra-creamy chicken fettuccine Alfredo.
Pumpkin spice
Aside from using your annual jar of pumpkin spice to make easy at-home pumpkin spice lattes every fall and winter, you may want to save some for your next batch of roasted pumpkin seeds. Pumpkin spiced pumpkin seeds prove to be so much more than a foolproof seasonal snack; they can also be added to all sorts of homemade treats for a hint of extra crunch and flavor. Especially if you're someone who enjoys baking fall treats, such as traditional pumpkin bread, apple muffins, and sweet potato pie, topping these confections with pumpkin seeds coated in combined cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves gives them additional warmth as well as a burst of extra flavor. Conversely, you can also use these seasonally spiced seeds to add a crunchy finishing touch to savory, everyday meals, such as creamy soups and salads.
That being said, feel free to get creative when roasting your next batch of pumpkin spiced seeds. For a simplified, multipurpose recipe that works with both sweet and savory dishes, roast your seeds in cooking oil, pumpkin spice, and small amounts of both salt and granulated sugar. For more sweet-tasting seeds, skip the salt and use more sugar (or combined white and brown sugar). You can also use liquid sweeteners such as honey or maple syrup. All in all, pumpkin spiced pumpkin seeds are not only a quintessential fall snack, but a veritable topping that can be used in more ways than one.
Cinnamon sugar
What better way to amplify your next batch of pumpkin seeds than by giving them a sweet-tasting coating that pairs exceptionally well with a variety of different foods? Cinnamon sugar pumpkin seeds have an elite texture thanks to the small sugar granules that cling to each individual seed. More importantly, these sweet-tasting snacks are extremely versatile and can be used to enhance a variety of simple meals.
While used coffee grounds may amp up your favorite granola recipe, cinnamon sugar pumpkin seeds are also a worthwhile addition. On that note, you can also use these sweet-tasting seeds to spruce up your next breakfast bowl. Better yet, after sweetening up your next helping of yogurt or cottage cheese, feel free to add other favored ingredients to the mix, such as sautéed apples, pumpkin puree, or toasted coconut flakes. Cinnamon sugar pumpkin seeds can also be used as a primary component in your next batch of homemade trail mix. Combine these sugary seeds with staples such as toasted walnuts, white chocolate chips, and dried cranberries. You can also include one or two fun extras, such as colorful seasonal candies or mini marshmallows.
When it comes to preparing cinnamon sugar pumpkin seeds, prior to roasting, consider coating them in melted butter for a richer taste. While you should roast your seeds in cinnamon from the start, feel free to add the sugar before or after cooking. You can also add in some salt for a more complex bite.