5 Delicious Seasonings To Use On Pumpkin Seeds

Especially if you already know how to make perfectly roasted pumpkin seeds in your oven, using a multitude of seasonings to give these seasonal snacks supreme flavor is key. Before you dig into your spice cabinet, though, first consider how you intend to use these crunchy snacks. Roasted pumpkin seeds not only serve as an everyday grab-and-go food, they can also add a special finishing touch to heartier meals, such as seasonal salads, creamy soups, and complex pasta dishes. Since these satisfying seeds serve various purposes, you may want to consider roasting your next batch of pumpkin seeds with different spices, though you should know that pumpkin seeds have an inherently nutty flavor when roasted. Luckily, this signature flavor can be enhanced with either savory spices or more sweet-tasting additions. This way, whether you're in need of a quick snack or a delectable topping for a seasonal weeknight dinner, you have more than one flavorful option to choose from.

For the best results, start by washing any remaining pulp off your seeds and make sure they're completely dry. To effectively coat your seeds in spices, first spray them with cooking oil or toss them in a small amount of foamy liquid egg whites. Then, all you need to do is roast them between 300 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit with your choice of spices. Below are five versatile seasonings that are sure to give your next batch of pumpkin seeds a more prominent and versatile flavor boost.