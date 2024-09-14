Save Your Used Coffee Grounds To Amp Up Your Favorite Granola

Unless you have a compost bin, used coffee grounds are one of those items that you don't think twice about tossing in the trash. But what if you could give your grounds a second life after brewing your morning coffee? What if, while cutting down on food waste, you could also take your breakfast or healthy snack to a whole new level?

Used coffee grounds are the perfect addition to your favorite granola recipe. They add a burst of flavor and fragrance that is sure to complement whatever fruit or sweetener you like to add. Anyone who's had a mocha latte or a chocolate espresso martini knows that coffee and chocolate are a match made in heaven, so try adding some chocolate chips to bring out the spent grounds' flavor. The result will be a bowl of granola so tasty you'll feel like you're eating dessert, but it's more healthy than you might think.

Both dark chocolate and coffee are a great source of antioxidants, so you can feel good knowing that you're adding some anti-inflammatory goodness to your bowl of granola. And mixed in with crunchy granola and oats, you won't even notice the texture of the coffee grounds, just the flavor.

