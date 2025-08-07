The Popular Seasoning That Works Wonders On Ice Cream

In the late 1970s, one of the stories goes, a teenager named David Gussin was cleaning the oven in a New York City bagel shop. Some of the standard toppings had dropped off and turned crispy as the bagels baked, and on this particular day, Gussin decided to collect them instead of throwing them out. He told the shop owner they should use them to create the "everything bagel" — and it wasn't long before the idea circulated to bagel shops around the city. Now, many other bagel authorities argue against that claim, insisting that everything bagels were around long before the 1970s, but there's no disputing the cultural force that this baked good's signature seasoning became. The combination of poppy seeds, dried onion and garlic, salt, and sesame seeds has taken its flavor beyond bagels to appear in steak rubs, pasta, dips, bloody Mary cocktails, and tuna salad. But Tyler Malek, co-founder and head ice cream maker of Salt & Straw, told Chowhound that everything seasoning's potential transcends the purely savory.

Back in 2017, Salt & Straw created an everything bagel seasoning ice cream that blended the salty and sweet flavors into something delightfully unexpected. (It might even be one of the 85 recipes in the brand's "America's Most Iconic Ice Creams Cookbook.") The richness of a creamy base meets the seasoning's bright, bold flavors and creates a delicious complexity. At this point, the skeptics might raise an eyebrow or two — the nutty sweetness of sesame and poppy seeds could work on ice cream, sure, but garlic and onion? The short answer is that yes, even those alliums elevate the ice cream's flavor, but the long answer includes a word of caution from Malek.