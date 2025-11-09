The Southern Fast Food Burger Chain That's Only In 17 US States

One of the main reasons Whataburger is so beloved is that, according to fans online, its ingredients are always fresh. In fact, Whataburger is one of several fast food chains that never use frozen burgers, so you're always getting the freshest possible beef with your order. People also rave about how you get bigger-than-expected portions at a decent price point. For instance, the chain serves one of the absolute biggest fast food chain burgers (clocking in at roughly 17 ounces) for just over $8.

Its spicy ketchup is also the hands-down best signature fast food sauce in the market today, loading your burgers, fries, and tenders with even more flavor. You can technically make a copycat of Whataburger's fantastic sauce at home, but what fun is that? Part of what makes fast food such a guilty pleasure is the instant gratification of getting your food with as little effort as possible, so feel free to treat yourself if you ever find yourself near a Whataburger.

If you plan on making a road trip to try it out, try to prioritize going to New Mexico, Arizona, or parts of West Texas. Those are the locations where the Green Chile Double, Whataburger's very best burger, can be found year-round (instead of being the limited-time item it sometimes is in other locations). You might also want to time your visit around Whataburger's unconventional breakfast hours; its Breakfast on a Buns are must-haves, according to fans.