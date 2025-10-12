The One Ingredient That Makes This Whataburger The Best Of The Bunch

Like some other famous burger chains in the United States, Whataburger has its own cult following. Since it first opened in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950, Whataburger has grown to more than 1,100 locations in 17 states with more than 51,000 employees. That growth is proof of the chain's continued success over the years — in part thanks to its passionate customer base.

While Whataburger has a menu filled with customer favorites like chicken sandwiches and wraps, it's clearly known for its fresh, never frozen, burgers. So, with that in mind, we set out to rank eight of Whataburger's burgers to find out which was the best and which one left us underwhelmed. Our clear favorite — because of its unique ingredients, namely the green chiles, and satisfying taste — was the Green Chile Double.

This delicious take on a Southwest-style burger features two patties, two slices of cheese, and a generous layer of those green chiles that really sets this burger apart from everything else on the menu. Our reviewer loved this unbeatable combination of flavors — smokiness, umami, rich creaminess, and grassiness with a little bit of kick to round things out. This burger is a standout on Whataburger's menu for sure.