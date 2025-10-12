The One Ingredient That Makes This Whataburger The Best Of The Bunch
Like some other famous burger chains in the United States, Whataburger has its own cult following. Since it first opened in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950, Whataburger has grown to more than 1,100 locations in 17 states with more than 51,000 employees. That growth is proof of the chain's continued success over the years — in part thanks to its passionate customer base.
While Whataburger has a menu filled with customer favorites like chicken sandwiches and wraps, it's clearly known for its fresh, never frozen, burgers. So, with that in mind, we set out to rank eight of Whataburger's burgers to find out which was the best and which one left us underwhelmed. Our clear favorite — because of its unique ingredients, namely the green chiles, and satisfying taste — was the Green Chile Double.
This delicious take on a Southwest-style burger features two patties, two slices of cheese, and a generous layer of those green chiles that really sets this burger apart from everything else on the menu. Our reviewer loved this unbeatable combination of flavors — smokiness, umami, rich creaminess, and grassiness with a little bit of kick to round things out. This burger is a standout on Whataburger's menu for sure.
The only downside to Whataburger's tasty Green Chile Double
The only downside to Whatburger's Green Chile Double is that it's not available nationwide. The chain occasionally brings the item back nationwide for a limited time (and sometimes with bacon), but you can only find it consistently year-round in New Mexico, Arizona, and some parts of Texas. If you're lucky enough to live near a Whataburger in those states, you can purchase the Green Chile Double for $8.19 or as part of a combo for $11.79 (prices may vary based on location). That's $1 more expensive than the Double Meat Whataburger, but nearly $2 cheaper than the chain's famous Bacon Wrangler Double.
If you don't live in one of the three states that offer this specialty burger, don't fret. Whataburger has a few other burgers that impressed us. The Jalapeño & Cheese Whataburger is another winning choice for pepper lovers — and, at only $6.49, comes at a relatively reasonable price. The Whataburger Patty Melt is another great option. It's a classic style patty melt served on Texas Toast with two 5-ounce patties, two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and a creamy pepper sauce.
Whether or not you love or hate Whataburger — and, despite its cult following, it does have its fair share of haters — you have to give credit where credit is due. According to our reviewer, the standard Whataburger is certainly forgettable. But the Green Chile Double is about as good as it gets. Give it a try if you live near a location that offers it. If not, you can't go wrong with the Jalapeño & Cheese or the Patty Melt. Those menu items truly will leave you saying, "What a burger!"