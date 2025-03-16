What Time Does Whataburger Start And Stop Serving Breakfast?
Breakfast sandwiches and fast food have become nearly synonymous at this point. Almost every major fast food chain has its own unique breakfast sandwich. The trend of breakfast at the drive-thru has become a phenomenon even for regional fast food chains like Whataburger.
Whataburger might have gotten famous for its burgers and iconic Whataburger spicy ketchup, but this Texas-based burger chain also has its own spin on breakfast. The chain serves breakfast during unusual hours, starting at 11 p.m. and ending at 11 a.m. These hours apply to all locations; the only thing that might change is the exact hours locations are open, but overall, the breakfast menu is available between those specific hours.
Not many people realize that Whataburger even serves breakfast, but the chain has a surprisingly extensive menu. It even features its own special breakfast sandwich, which is essentially a hamburger with breakfast fixings. If you're ever passing by a Whataburger late at night or in the morning, give its version of breakfast a try.
What to expect from Whataburger's breakfast menu
Like many fast food chains, Whataburger stops serving breakfast at 11 a.m., before the lunchtime rush. One thing that makes the chain stand out, however, is the fact that its breakfast hours start at night at 11 p.m. Considering that some locations stay open 24 hours, these odd breakfast hours make sense.
Whataburger's breakfast menu consists mostly of two kinds of sandwiches: biscuits and burgers. Biscuit breakfast sandwiches feature a biscuit sliced in half and filled with meats, cheeses, and eggs. Burgers are essentially the same but with a burger bun instead of a biscuit.
Arguably the most famous breakfast item at Whataburger is the Breakfast Burger, which features a beef patty, bacon, an egg, cheese, hash browns, and Whataburger's Creamy Pepper Sauce. The chain also has non-sandwich breakfast items, like hash brown sticks, pancakes, and taquitos. The taquitos come with a choice of breakfast meat or potato and are filled with cheese.