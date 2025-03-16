What Time Does Whataburger Start And Stop Serving Breakfast?

Breakfast sandwiches and fast food have become nearly synonymous at this point. Almost every major fast food chain has its own unique breakfast sandwich. The trend of breakfast at the drive-thru has become a phenomenon even for regional fast food chains like Whataburger.

Whataburger might have gotten famous for its burgers and iconic Whataburger spicy ketchup, but this Texas-based burger chain also has its own spin on breakfast. The chain serves breakfast during unusual hours, starting at 11 p.m. and ending at 11 a.m. These hours apply to all locations; the only thing that might change is the exact hours locations are open, but overall, the breakfast menu is available between those specific hours.

Not many people realize that Whataburger even serves breakfast, but the chain has a surprisingly extensive menu. It even features its own special breakfast sandwich, which is essentially a hamburger with breakfast fixings. If you're ever passing by a Whataburger late at night or in the morning, give its version of breakfast a try.