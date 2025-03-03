Your Queso Is Good, But Tequila Makes It Better

Queso, or chile con queso, is a simple, yet dreamy combination of melted cheeses and chiles. Maybe we're biased, but it's possibly one of the most perfect dips for your tortilla chip. Clearly, you can achieve a serviceable cheese dip with a can of Rotel and some Velveeta, but why stop there? Pushing the boundaries of this fabulous dip is a worthwhile pursuit. So the next time you're melting up a creamy batch of queso, you can put the "fun" in fundido by tossing in some chorizo, sautéed jalapenos, onions, and more. Or, kick it all up a notch with a generous splash of tequila.

We've all seen chefs deglaze pans in a fiery flourish using wine, brandy, or cognac –– scraping the browned bits (also known as fond) from the bottom of the pan and melting them into a heady sauce. When preparing Mexican or Tex-Mex cuisine, tequila is the perfect alternative, one that often imparts the earthy sweetness of agave, the plant from which tequila is made. After you sauté and season vegetables like jalapenos, garlic, and red bell pepper, deglaze the pan with a few tablespoons of your favorite tequila and reduce until most of the liquid is gone. Then add cheese, such as asadero or chihuahua –– a Mexican-made, semi-soft, buttery cheese that's perfect for melting.