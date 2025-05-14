The Best Store-Bought Tortilla Chips: What Brand To Choose For Taco Night

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're craving a salty, crunchy vessel to transport fresh salsa or guacamole to your mouth, tortilla chips are called for. From tortilla chip's origin as a practical way to use up broken tortillas, this snack food has come a long way since the 1940s. With so many brands now stocked on grocery store shelves, it's overwhelming to pick one, especially when some chips taste stale or too salty.

Don't worry — we've done the work for you. Out of Chowhound's ranking of 15 different tortilla chip brands, one came out on top: Mi Niña White Corn Tortilla Chips. We have to agree with the bag, which states "just the best tortilla chip" — these have a fresh, restaurant-quality flavor with an appropriate amount of toastiness and salt. These won't break when loaded with a heavy guac or chunky pico de gallo salsa, these are some sturdy chips that hold their own.

Wondering where to buy a bag for your next taco night? These can be purchased at stores like Whole Foods or ordered online on Amazon. If you can't find Mi Niña tortilla chips, consider our two runner-ups: Juantonio's Gluten-Free Tortilla Chips and Santitas White Corn Tortilla Chips. And the tortilla chip to avoid? For us, the Signature Select White Corn Tortilla Chips, a Safeway and Albertsons brand, came in dead last.