The Frozen Food That Will Change Your Nacho Game Forever

Once you've landed on which type of tot you'll use, scatter a generous helping of them out on a greased baking sheet. They should be spaced out evenly to ensure that all of them get cooked thoroughly. Additionally, if one of the reasons you love nachos so much comes down to having some extra crunchy corn chips to nosh on, then making extra crispy tater tots helps you replicate that experience from a texture perspective. A spritz of flavored olive oil or melted butter helps to create more crispy spuds.

Next, you'll add the cheese and other toppings after the spuds cook up nice and crispy. At minimum, you'll want grated cheese. Cheddar is common, but mixing a variety of cheeses jacks up the flavor. Or, you may want to try whipping up some jalapeño and cheese sauce to pour all over the top of the tots. If you don't have a recipe for queso that you like, think about subbing in one of the Tostitos' cheese sauces, like Queso Blanco Dip, in place of your homemade dip.

After the cheese is melted, add layers of flavor by topping the treat with diced tomatoes, jalapeños, or even sweet peppers, salsa, corn, chopped green onions, and olives. If you prefer to eat this recipe with protein, try chopping up some leftover Thanksgiving turkey, ground beef, pork, or chorizo sausage, or even bits of fried chicken. If you're not keen on eating meat, then top your totchos with some seasoned black beans or a helping of a three-bean vegetarian chili to give them some extra heartiness.