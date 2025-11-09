Ground Vs Stick Cinnamon: The Best Use For Each Type

As a chef, Maneet Chauhan uses cinnamon in many of her dishes. While she uses both ground cinnamon and cinnamon sticks, Chauhan often gravitates towards using cinnamon sticks because of the way the bark traps the flavor. If you properly extract the flavor from a stick of cinnamon, the result will lead to an enduring flavor in your dish. Part of the reason pho tastes better at restaurants is that many chefs allow the cinnamon sticks and other spices to infuse their flavors for several hours. "When you're using a cinnamon bark and you're steeping it properly and you're coaxing the flavor out of it, that flavor is long-lasting," says Chauhan.

On the other hand, ground cinnamon offers a more pungent flavor on initial impact. While this can be useful, it does mean that ground cinnamon will not last as long in your recipe. She explains, "Cinnamon powder, when you open it, you get the smell of the cinnamon... But as soon as you use it in whatever you're using it, the flavor goes away very fast because it's front flavor, it's not back-lasting flavor." Ground cinnamon powder gives you a lot of control over how strong or weak the cinnamon flavor is in your dish, which is why it's a key ingredient for making quick and easy cinnamon rolls or churros.