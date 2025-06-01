Make Quick And Easy Cinnamon Rolls With This Genius Hack

There are a few ways to satisfy cinnamon roll cravings. You could plan ahead and buy a batch of fresh ones for when the mood strikes. Alternatively, keep a stash of canned ones and then use one of the many tricks to make canned cinnamon rolls taste like ones made from scratch. Or, actually make them from scratch, and if you are that motivated already, you might want to try elevating them by laminating the dough with butter and giving cinnamon rolls a croissant-like flakiness. Or, for a quick, no-fuss fix to cinnamon roll cravings, simply make them using tortillas. While it's not exactly like the real thing, these bite-sized tortilla cinnamon rolls have the same soft, gooey texture layered with sweet-spicy cinnamon notes and a creamy glaze drizzle. Best of all, they come together in just about 15 minutes, making them the perfect fix for a craving. All you need are soft tortillas (whole wheat also works), powdered sugar, cinnamon powder, butter, and some milk or heavy cream.

To make these quick cinnamon rolls, simply spread softened butter, cinnamon powder, and sugar on the tortilla, roll it up, and cut it into pinwheels. Arrange the pinwheels in a microwave or oven-safe dish, top with melted butter, cinnamon, and sugar, and cook until the tops of the pinwheels are browned and the sugar starts to caramelize slightly. For the drizzle, simply mix powdered sugar with some whole milk or cream until you have a thick paste, and pour over the cinnamon rolls before digging in. As with any quick hack, if you've got a little more time, there are lots of ways to elevate these homemade treats.