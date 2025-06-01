Make Quick And Easy Cinnamon Rolls With This Genius Hack
There are a few ways to satisfy cinnamon roll cravings. You could plan ahead and buy a batch of fresh ones for when the mood strikes. Alternatively, keep a stash of canned ones and then use one of the many tricks to make canned cinnamon rolls taste like ones made from scratch. Or, actually make them from scratch, and if you are that motivated already, you might want to try elevating them by laminating the dough with butter and giving cinnamon rolls a croissant-like flakiness. Or, for a quick, no-fuss fix to cinnamon roll cravings, simply make them using tortillas. While it's not exactly like the real thing, these bite-sized tortilla cinnamon rolls have the same soft, gooey texture layered with sweet-spicy cinnamon notes and a creamy glaze drizzle. Best of all, they come together in just about 15 minutes, making them the perfect fix for a craving. All you need are soft tortillas (whole wheat also works), powdered sugar, cinnamon powder, butter, and some milk or heavy cream.
To make these quick cinnamon rolls, simply spread softened butter, cinnamon powder, and sugar on the tortilla, roll it up, and cut it into pinwheels. Arrange the pinwheels in a microwave or oven-safe dish, top with melted butter, cinnamon, and sugar, and cook until the tops of the pinwheels are browned and the sugar starts to caramelize slightly. For the drizzle, simply mix powdered sugar with some whole milk or cream until you have a thick paste, and pour over the cinnamon rolls before digging in. As with any quick hack, if you've got a little more time, there are lots of ways to elevate these homemade treats.
Elevate easy cinnamon rolls and bake, microwave, or air-fry them for different textures
Since the biggest difference between regular cinnamon rolls and those made with tortillas is how thick the dough is, consider layering multiple tortillas before rolling them up and sectioning them into pinwheels. Spread butter, sugar, and cinnamon on each tortilla, and you could also layer cream cheese for some added richness on the flatbreads before stacking them up and rolling them. This also gives you larger cinnamon rolls than those made with a single tortilla. Heavy cream is great for elevating cinnamon rolls, so for that rich, gooey consistency, pour some sweetened heavy cream into the baking dish before placing the pinwheels, then bake them. You can even infuse the heavy cream with vanilla and other flavors.
Tortilla cinnamon rolls can be made in the microwave, oven, or air fryer, and each will give you a slightly different result. The microwave is the fastest, but be sure to douse the cinnamon rolls in healthy dollops of melted butter and sweetened milk or cream before microwaving to ensure they stay moist. Baking gives you the best contrasting textures, especially if you line the bottom of the baking dish with sweetened cream and top the pinwheels with sugar and cinnamon powder. The lower half of the rolls will come out gooey and decadent, while the tops will have a flakier, caramelized texture. You can also broil them for an extra crispy top. Finally, the air fryer will give you the flakiest, crispiest texture because of the dry heat environment that it creates. When making tortilla cinnamon rolls in the air fryer, drizzle them with sweetened cream after they are cooked for a delicious contrast in textures.