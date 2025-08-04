How To Grate Cinnamon Or Nutmeg Without A Grater

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whole spices are no joke. They're hard, dense, and not exactly something you can crumble with your fingers. And while you can use whole spices like a professional chef, more often than not, your recipes will require finely ground versions. So what do you do when you have to grate some fresh nutmeg or some cinnamon sticks and there's no grater in sight? First of all, don't panic. There are a few clever ways to grate whole spices using tools you probably already have. The key isn't to shave it down, but to pulverize it. And for that, you can use three methods: a mortar and pestle, a coffee grinder, or a high-speed blender.

The mortar and pestle method may be old school, but it's reliable. You'll want to break the spice into smaller pieces first. Cinnamon sticks can be broken with a quick smack with a rolling pin or the bottom of a pan. Once you've got manageable chunks, grinding by hand gives you great control over the texture. If you want something coarser, stop grinding early. The mortar is also super easy to clean, which is good because you don't want your gear smelling like Christmas forever. The only catch is that mortar-and-pestle grinding takes effort, because hard spices like nutmeg or cinnamon can put up a fight.