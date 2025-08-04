How To Grate Cinnamon Or Nutmeg Without A Grater
Whole spices are no joke. They're hard, dense, and not exactly something you can crumble with your fingers. And while you can use whole spices like a professional chef, more often than not, your recipes will require finely ground versions. So what do you do when you have to grate some fresh nutmeg or some cinnamon sticks and there's no grater in sight? First of all, don't panic. There are a few clever ways to grate whole spices using tools you probably already have. The key isn't to shave it down, but to pulverize it. And for that, you can use three methods: a mortar and pestle, a coffee grinder, or a high-speed blender.
The mortar and pestle method may be old school, but it's reliable. You'll want to break the spice into smaller pieces first. Cinnamon sticks can be broken with a quick smack with a rolling pin or the bottom of a pan. Once you've got manageable chunks, grinding by hand gives you great control over the texture. If you want something coarser, stop grinding early. The mortar is also super easy to clean, which is good because you don't want your gear smelling like Christmas forever. The only catch is that mortar-and-pestle grinding takes effort, because hard spices like nutmeg or cinnamon can put up a fight.
Using a coffee grinder versus a high-speed blender to grind your spices
Using a coffee grinder to grate spices is also a game changer if you have one you're not using for actual coffee beans. A dry blade grinder can blitz whole nutmeg or cinnamon sticks into fine powder in seconds. It's fast, efficient, and perfect for recipes where precision matters. However, cinnamon and nutmeg are oily and fragrant, so you should clean your coffee grinder often for the perfect coffee afterward.
The third method you can use to grind your spices is a high-speed blender. A Vitamix blender will set you back a few hundred dollars, but they're made to last. These blenders are tough enough to break down bark-like cinnamon sticks or rock-hard nutmeg, but they need some volume to really get going. If you try to grind a single piece, it might just rattle around the bottom and frustrate you. But if you're working with a decent quantity of spices, like a whole bag of cinnamon sticks, a blender can give you a fairly even grind. Just be prepared for the cleanup, because spices can cling to the sides and leave behind oils that require a deep wash to remove.
Last-minute alternatives for a quick spice grate
What happens when you don't have any of these tools to grate without a grater? Some folks use a pepper mill or spice mill. Not the twist-top table shakers, but the kind designed to grind whole seeds and pods. They can work in a pinch, but you'll usually only get a coarse grind. Others go for the fine side of a box grater, or even a zester. But truthfully, without a proper microplane or nutmeg grater, scraping at rock-hard spices tends to be more annoying than effective.
Ultimately, your best move depends on what you're after. If you're dealing with small amounts of spice at a time and want full control, a mortar and pestle is perfect. If you want speed and a finer result, the coffee grinder wins. And if you're prepping large quantities, nothing beats the blender. Just give it something to work with. Either way, don't let the lack of a grater stop you from enjoying the warm, cozy punch of freshly ground spice.