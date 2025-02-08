The Spice That Gives Your Grains A Depth Of Flavor

There's a spice generally reserved for sweets and holiday drinks that holds the key to a completely different take on grains. It's known for putting some pizzaz in apple ciders, transforming pastry dough into a delicious breakfast, and is a trademark of banana cake. Sold in powder form or in sticks, at specialty spice shops and in your local grocer, this common spice is cinnamon, and it can transform your grains into flavorful side dishes and main star meals.

If you love cinnamon, you probably already use it for a lot of things, from making cinnamon rolls with frozen bread dough to crafting homemade cinnamon simple syrup for winter cocktails. Cinnamon is also a great companion to many grains besides the whole wheat in your cinnamon rolls. Around the world, cinnamon is combined with grains for meals at any time of the day. It's added steel oats, quinoa, rice, couscous, and more. It adds a warm element to all your standard grains and provides flavor that can be complemented by other spices, especially since grains offer a bland foundation for most dishes.