How To Make Tea Using Whole Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon is a prized spice in Ayurvedic medicine for its purported anti-inflammatory properties, ability to regulate blood sugar levels, and digestive benefits, among other health-supporting functions. Cinnamon's beneficial properties that have been studied and celebrated in ancient Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine are also being supported and acknowledged using the scientific methods of our day and age – a nod to the valuable wisdom of those who preceded us.

There are a variety of ways to add this beneficial spice to your culinary creations, and making tea is possibly one of the easiest methods which requires less than a handful of ingredients. Keep in mind that not all cinnamon is created equally, though, and there are two main types, Cassia and Ceylon, both of which share some similarities and notable differences.

For a more delicate flavor in your tea, Ceylon cinnamon, which is a variety native to Sri Lanka, would be the ideal choice. However, this type of cinnamon might be harder to come by unless you shop at a specialty or international market, and it can be more expensive. Cassia cinnamon, on the other hand, originates in regions along Southeast Asia, and is more commonly available in conventional grocery stores. It features a bolder, spicier flavor profile due to larger levels of the compound cinnamaldehyde. Cassia cinnamon also contains higher amounts of coumarin, which can be toxic if consumed in large quantities. The differences in the taste of each type are attributed to varying concentrations of their composite compounds and essential oils, so pick the right variety based on the flavor you want in your cinnamon tea.