10 Pricey Dark Chocolate Brands Chefs Swear By

When it comes to chocolate, which type reigns supreme, milk or dark, is often up for debate. While this may largely be a matter of opinion, dark chocolate is often considered healthier than milk. It's typically preferred by professional chefs — like myself — for baking, owing to its higher cacao content. This generally translates to a more robust flavor.

With so many different brands of dark chocolate on the market, it can be challenging to decide which are worth buying and which you should leave on the store shelf. I have spent years producing gourmet desserts and baked goods, using the highest quality dark chocolate money can buy at my restaurant. I also consulted with friend, pastry chef, and former Food Network star, Gale Gand, to get her hot tips for selecting chocolate brands with the highest quality ingredients.

In an interview for Daily Meal on the topic, Gand notes, "I look for clean ingredients on the label in the chocolate I pick and real cocoa butter for the fat. I find European brands to be slightly superior (they tend to conch longer so have a smoother texture) to American ones, but do buy domestic chocolate at times." Another key factor to consider is the cocoa percentage on the label, which reflects the cocoa mass present. The higher the percentage, the lower the sugar content and the more intense the chocolate flavor. Read on to discover the pricey dark chocolate brands that chefs swear by.