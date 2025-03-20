A Look At The Rarest Types Of Chocolate In The World

Starting with the creme de la creme of the rare chocolate world, there's Criollo. Of the three main cacao varieties — Forastero, Trinitario, and Criollo — it's the rarest, accounting for only 0.01% of cacao production around the world. Along with its scarcity, another reason it's so coveted is that it was the favored cacao of two of the biggest chocolate-loving and worshipping cultures of all time: the Mayans and Aztecs.

Revered as the drink of the gods, Criollo was cultivated by these ancient cultures for ceremonial, medicinal, and financial purposes. It was eventually found across Mexico and Central America by Spanish conquistadors, who gave it the name Criollo (believed to be derived from creole) to mean native or indigenous — an erroneous misclassification due to the fact that cacao originates from the Amazon jungle and not from Mesoamerica. But the name stuck.

One of the reasons Criollo is such a rare find is because the Criollo tree is especially prone to disease, making it harder to cultivate and leading to smaller yields. But it's also coveted for its distinct taste. Lacking tannins, which produce bitterness in food and beverages, Criollo's flavor is wonderfully sweet and creamy, with a rounded mouthfeel. Today, it's largely grown in Venezuela — which is championed as the "cradle of Criollo" — Ecuador, and some parts of Colombia, but can also be found outside Central and South America in Madagascar and Trinidad & Tobago. There are also many subtypes of Criollo found throughout South America.