Julia Child Loved Parisian-Style Hot Chocolate

Although it seems as though "influencing" has reached its apex, with internet denizens momentarily bolstering beverages like Cape Cod's fluffy seagull coffee and the considerably less charming, briefly viral steak shot, one must possess real gravitas for their drink preferences to prevail for decades — including more than a few that predate the darn internet. But that's Julia Child for ya, the exceedingly charismatic erstwhile chef and culinary star whose favorite foods we still aim to taste.

Characteristically eschewing any goofy gimmicks (which, to be fair, were in shorter supply in Child's halcyon heyday), the prolific author and television host loved a comforting cup of hot chocolate. In particular, Child was reportedly fond of the preparation at Les Deux Magots in Paris, which is still in operation today, and where folks still line up for the sweet sips. Perhaps too many folks, as some more recent visitors have taken to amateur review platforms to lament the perils or plenty of tourist spots: long waits and somewhat paradoxically rushed service. But you can still approximate Julia Child's haute Parisian hot chocolate whether or not you want to spend your precious moments in the City of Light waiting for drinks.