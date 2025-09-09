Julia Child Loved Parisian-Style Hot Chocolate
Although it seems as though "influencing" has reached its apex, with internet denizens momentarily bolstering beverages like Cape Cod's fluffy seagull coffee and the considerably less charming, briefly viral steak shot, one must possess real gravitas for their drink preferences to prevail for decades — including more than a few that predate the darn internet. But that's Julia Child for ya, the exceedingly charismatic erstwhile chef and culinary star whose favorite foods we still aim to taste.
Characteristically eschewing any goofy gimmicks (which, to be fair, were in shorter supply in Child's halcyon heyday), the prolific author and television host loved a comforting cup of hot chocolate. In particular, Child was reportedly fond of the preparation at Les Deux Magots in Paris, which is still in operation today, and where folks still line up for the sweet sips. Perhaps too many folks, as some more recent visitors have taken to amateur review platforms to lament the perils or plenty of tourist spots: long waits and somewhat paradoxically rushed service. But you can still approximate Julia Child's haute Parisian hot chocolate whether or not you want to spend your precious moments in the City of Light waiting for drinks.
Recreating Les Deux Magots' hot chocolate at home
The English language version of Les Deux Magots' website generously details what makes its iconic hot chocolate quite so desirable. It begins, as you might expect, with excellent chocolate; Valrhona equatorial 55% dark chocolate to be precise, versions of which retail for considerable sums online. "Not too bitter, quite sweet, " the site asserts. The restaurant prizes this variety not only for its rich chocolate essence, but also for its complementary vanilla notes.
The chocolate is gently heated with milk — never separately — and consistently stirred so that the precious, expensive component does not burn. "A delicate operation, but on which the success of this delicious drink depends," the website continues, lest the process sound a bit too simple. It is ultimately served in a generously sized pot on a silver tray for optimal elegance.
When recreating this peak Parisian-style cocoa at home, you'll also want to use the best solid chocolate you can source. Join it with the dairy and heat slowly on the stove, whisking until it's combined and hot but not boiling. A dash of vanilla extract at the end will also impart a bit of the extra dimension Les Deux Magots achieves. And your finest glassware might just make it feel a little bit more like you're transported to Paris via your own kitchen.