What Makes Single-Origin Chocolate So Expensive?

Not all chocolate is created equal. There's the mass produced stuff that gets handed out at Halloween, and nicer bars you can buy in a grocery store. Then there's specialty chocolate that you can only buy from artisanal brands, much of which is labeled as organic, fair trade, grand cru (a fairly meaningless term), and single source. The price only goes up the more the chocolate has been refined, and perhaps no variety is pricier than those labeled as single origin or single source. This is because the chocolate supply chain is notoriously complex, and it's especially challenging to find a consistent source of very high quality cocoa beans.

Regardless of which type of chocolate you choose, from the gas station stuff to gourmet truffles, there is a very delicate system of sourcing that goes into every bite. For starters, chocolate is made from cocoa beans, which only grow within 20 degrees of the equator. Most of the mass-produced chocolate in America comes from Africa's Ivory Coast and Ghana, and to a lesser degree Nigeria and Cameroon, although cocoa can grow in many parts of Central and South America, the Caribbean, and several countries in Asia that are close to the equator. The actual chocolate making process, however, takes place in the United States and Europe (it's a toss up as to who makes it better), which requires shipping, labor, and other logistics.