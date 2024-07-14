Why Does The Harvest Date On Olive Oil Matter?

Olive oil isn't just the backbone of Mediterranean cooking or an abundant source of inflammation-fighting antioxidants; it's also a beloved ingredient for its rich, complex tasting notes. This is particularly true among its higher-quality varieties. Virgin, or refined olive oils, are entirely different from extra virgin olive oil. Just as there are fine wine and cheese enthusiasts with palates finely tuned to nuances of flavor and texture, top-shelf extra virgin olive oil has its own connoisseurs who love comparing how factors like olive varieties, growing regions, and harvest conditions impact the flavor, appearance, and texture of the oil.

Unlike wine and cheese, however, instead of improving with time, the flavor and nutritional qualities of olive oil decrease due to the effects of oxidation on its acidity levels. This is true of all types of olive oil, though your bottle of premium extra virgin can hold on a little bit longer, having started off less acidic in the first place.

There are two dates you might find on the label when buying olive oil. One of these is the harvest date, which indicates when the olive fruits were picked and pressed. A harvest date — sometimes referred to as a pressing date — isn't found on all bottles of olive oil, but if yours has one, take heed! The harvest date is incredibly helpful in determining the freshness of the liquid gold that lies within.

