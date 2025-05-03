Did One Man Really Convince McDonald's To Stop Using Beef Tallow?

While most can recognize the golden arches anywhere in the world, McDonald's menu offerings have undergone their share of changes over the years. Sometimes these shifts are for seasonal or limited-time offerings; other times, they have been caused by McDonald's mishaps throughout its history. And in certain cases, it's because of outside influences demanding change. One such influence was Philip Sokolof, who is said to be the major reason McDonald's stopped cooking its french fries in beef tallow after decades of doing so. With no official statement from McDonald's directly, the accuracy of that claim is debatable. However, what can't be denied are the events that led up to the fast food giant ceasing the practice.

A multi-millionaire from Omaha, Nebraska, Sokolof began campaigning to improve America's heart health after suffering a heart attack in 1966. For 20 years, Sokolof spent millions of his own money on his health crusade. One of his biggest targets was McDonald's, against whom he took out full-page ads, urging the fast food chain to improve its practices and calling for Americans to stop eating there until it changed. The fast food chain wasn't Sokolof's only focus. His efforts also led to cookie and cracker manufacturers like Pepperidge Farm and Keebler to stop using coconut and palm oil in their recipes.