The Ingredients That Can Make Or Break Your Black Beans

Cooking legend Rick Bayless, who recently partnered with hot sauce brand El Yucateco, has a lot of opinions on cooking black beans. And of course he does, because in Mexican cuisine — his specialty — beans are not just a supporting player to other dishes, they are a food that can hold their own if only given the right treatment. A few ingredients that Bayless insists on when it comes to black beans are pork lard, an addition that provides a savory richness that oil alone simply can't mimic, and epazote, a Mexican herb that looks like a wild weed but changes everything once it hits the pot thanks to its aromatic flavor. He also recommends onion and garlic.

Of the first two ingredients, Bayless underscores pork lard's importance in particular. "Pork lard is a really essential flavor in the cooking of beans," he notes to us exclusively. Bayless also makes it clear that dried epazote isn't what you want to add to your black beans. "Dried is not for culinary uses," he says. "When you find dried epazote, it is just the stems. It's to make into it herbal tea that is for stomach problems. So go for fresh epazote, and in addition to incredible flavor you may find it reduces bloating too.

Of course, beans aren't always cooked from scratch so even if your pantry is stocked with cans only, there are still plenty of ways to season canned black beans — think cumin, chili powder, or even jalapeños. And whatever you do, don't forget to keep the liquid inside the can as that thick, starchy liquid helps add flavor and bring a smooth body to the final dish.