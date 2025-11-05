Review: Starbucks Boosts Lineup With Decadent Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread And Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate
We're just acclimating to peak PSL season, but with Halloween down and out, Starbucks is readying us for all things holly and jolly. We would be mistaken, these days, to write off how well the coffee chain caters to the non-caffeinated. (Check out these caffeine-free (and low caffeine) Starbucks drinks). Honestly, the holiday season is a wonderful time to swing by if drip coffee ain't your thing. There are familiar favorites such as the Cranberry Bliss Bars stacking the pastry case and the creamy hot cocoa to help ward off the chill of a winter eve. And right at the cusp of impending holiday fun, Starbucks is rolling out two new additions to its festive lineup: Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread and Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate.
Ringing in the frosty months, the pastry marks a new addition to the menu, while the beverage is just here for a spell. As well as the goodies, the chain is introducing a merch line — it honors the one and only Hello Kitty, with cups, plushies, and other collectibles. Just a week ago, I was able to sample the upcoming items in advance of their arrival at locations starting on November 6. I was pulled in by the promise of this pairing, to say the least. A spiced sticky bread and warming cocoa with a sweetly umami boost? You didn't need to twist my arm. And the twists, by the way, didn't stop coming. With my first foray on the books, let's see whether this duo deserves a spot in your winter morning ritual.
What is the Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread?
You might have noticed that the Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread doesn't really scream "Christmas" — the Santa Claus sugar cookies or cake pops of past years show the chain will indulge its celebratory streak. But that's probably because the baked good isn't just here to entertain our fleeting holiday shenanigans. It is just the latest menu item that's hitting the pastry case for good. The chain's launch is essentially a yeast sweet bun, enrobed in a cinnamon sugar garnish. The Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread ranges in price from $3.65 to $4.25 and has 300 calories.
In terms of availability, no guest will be left behind in savoring the fun. This goodie is going live across all Starbucks establishments in the United States on November 6. With stores numbering in the thousands (18,300 to be exact), getting your fix is more than guaranteed this holiday season. And beyond it too — as we established earlier, this is a baked treat that's making a permanent mark on the menu.
What is the Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate?
No peppermint or gingerbread might sound odd for a holiday bevvy. All the same, the Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate translates the sultriness of the season. Proving miso paste isn't just for soup, Starbucks mixes the salty enhancement with caramel and a hot chocolate base. Each drink (served in Gibraltar glasses) is finished with a touch of cold foam and, for extra oomph, a sprinkle of edible gold flakes cascading the top.
To no surprise, the Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate is sticking around for the festive season. However, we should mention that it's a special you can only get at the coffee chain's Roastery Reserve outposts. There are only two U.S. cities hosting the highly exclusive beverage. Chicagoans can find it at 646 Michigan Avenue on the Magnificent Mile, while New Yorkers have three stores at their disposal, including inside the Empire State Building. Another bonus: Per company reps, Roastery guests can purchase the hot chocolate as is or savor it as a tasting flight with the peppermint hot chocolate.
Taste test: Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread
Starbucks knows how to make attractive baked goods. On the surface, the Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread looks the part, a nimble pastry folded delicately within a sleek paper wrapper. I wasn't sure what to expect — would it taste like a quick and easy cinnamon roll or perhaps an ooey-gooey monkey bread? (here's how it got its name). I got neither. Picture a sparsely garnished sweet roll, with crystallized globs of cinnamon and what appeared to be Turbinado sugar crusted on the surface.
Taking a bite, I was immediately won over. Even though I will gobble up any sticky bun situation, Starbucks pulled off a simple bread roll with finesse. Like a crown, the top shimmered beautifully, and it was clearly well-baked. It was a fairly simple pastry, and the chain definitely delivered on the small details. The bread was a tad dense but in a way where you could tell it was filling. And it was easy to pull apart; the knot didn't take any tugging or wrenching, so it illuminated the fluffiness of the dough. I noticed the interior wasn't spiced in any way. Most of the cinnamon sugar flavor came from the garnish, so it could be a bit plain for those who love an oozing filling in their pastries. Me, I'd order this every morning if I could.
Taste test: Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate
Starbucks' star power, one might say, lies in its roast-y espresso beverages. Although I'm firmly team caffeine, hot cocoa is an absolute classic I must partake of when December hits. And when I tell you the divinity of this hot chocolate cannot be understated, I mean it. The gold flakes glittered like Christmas lights against the creamy top (just plain cold foam, a Starbucks rep told me), readying me for the rich blissful concoction beneath. And blissful it was.
Blending the caramel with an unexpected savory addition was genius. The miso (which also elevates ice cream) along with the caramel gave off toffee vibes at their sweetest and saltiest. I know hot cocoa will be sugary, but this combo kept the drink from veering into the sappy. Flavor-wise, it was rich and delightful — it resembled a truffle in all its glory. I also thought the regular cold foam was a smart choice for topper. Yes, marshmallows might be the classic cap-off, but they usually turn a bit gloopy as you get to the bottom of the glass. With the lighter whip, the mouthfeel ended up feeling extra smooth, letting the elegance of the combination really shine through. One sip was transportive: Imagine strolling through a Christmas market for gifts at the final hour or skating rounds at the rink. This drink fit into every scenario.
Final thoughts on Starbucks' Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread and Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate
From the jump, neither of the products elicited any alarm bells for me. But I have to say, the execution ended up being far more stunning than I could have imagined. A classic cinnamon bread is a no-brainer for any bakery lineup, and Starbucks' version knocked it out of the park. It was chewy yet doughy, with a harmonious amount of cinnamon sugar that wasn't nauseating. Everything about it was well-done. I was equally impressed by the Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate. You can tell a lot of thought was put into the recipe — the caramel and miso rang a luxurious note with the wholesomeness of the cocoa. If you've gotten bored of the usual peppermint styles come Christmas, I truly think this is the drink to bring us out of that slump.
As a whole, I can absolutely picture myself picking these up, holidays notwithstanding. I'm especially happy the bun is a mainstay. Thankfully there isn't a rush to test it out knowing it's permanent and all, but trust me — tomorrow morning's nearly here.