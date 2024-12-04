15 Caffeine-Free (And Low Caffeine) Starbucks Drinks, Ranked

Starbucks may be the go-to destination for your caffeine fix, but there are plenty of options if you're looking for something on the more mellow side. Whether you're trying to avoid caffeine for your health or want an afternoon pick-me-up that won't disrupt your sleep, there are still many of options at Starbucks. Of course, you can always choose a decaf coffee, but if you're looking for some of the coffee chain's more creative choices, we've put together a list of 15 menu items with little to no caffeine.

To rank 15 Starbucks drinks, I taste-tested a variety of beverages from Frappuccinos to hot tea and from very sugary drinks to ones that were sugar-free. The number one criterion was to find drinks with either no caffeine or low caffeine (which we defined for these purposes as 25mg or less.) The second rule I followed was to order each drink standard, as it came, without substitutions or additions. Whether you're looking for an iced, refreshing drink for a hot summer day or a warm, cozy beverage to keep you toasty this winter, check out the following list for inspiration when you're craving a treat minus the caffeine.