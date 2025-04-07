The Umami-Packed Paste You Should Mix Into Ice Cream

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ice cream is universally loved. Rich and creamy, sweet and delicious, and available in so many flavors that everyone can find something they like. The wide variety of choices available never gets boring, and when you make it yourself, you get to enjoy the freedom of creativity, making it with some of the most unexpected ingredients imaginable, like garlic, macaroni and cheese, or corn on the cob. Or for a true umami-packed punch of flavor, give miso paste a whirl.

But what exactly is miso paste? It's a quintessential ingredient in Japanese cuisine, responsible for that umami flavor that makes dishes like miso soup and katsu curry so irresistibly good. Depending on the type, it keeps for a long time in the fridge once opened, and even longer in the pantry if you haven't touched it yet. Just keep in mind that the darker the variety, the longer it will last. It is versatile enough to mix with vegetables, create a delicious marinade for seafood, and even give sweet ice cream the perfect salty companion flavor.

This umami blast works perfectly in ice cream because, simply put, sweet and savory are a classic combination that wake up your taste buds. The flavorful umami of the miso paired with the sweet creaminess of the ice cream offset each other perfectly. Like caramel popcorn, the sweet and salty combination just plain works.