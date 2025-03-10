The Little-Known Reason Pringles Aren't Actually Considered Potato Chips

Pringles has always been famous for its branding: the famous tube cans, the identical and stackable shape of each chip, and a food commercial worth watching in the 2024 Super Bowl. You should know it's not truly "potato chips," though. This is a back-and-forth argument which has spanned several decades, but Pringles currently uses the term "potato crisps," which sounds innocent enough until you learn the company was heavily pressured by several groups (including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) to call its potato-based product something different.

In short, Pringles technically contain potatoes, but not enough to fit the legal definition of a "potato chip," and the potatoes aren't used in the traditional way. The FDA classifies potato chips as "thin slices of potatoes fried in deep fat." Instead of thin potato slices, Pringles are made from dehydrated, processed potato flakes combined with lots of cornstarch and water, which help give each Pringle its identical shape for easy stacking. Competitors like Lay's only list potatoes, vegetable oil, and salt as ingredients in its standard bag of potato chips, while Pringles list "dried potatoes" and many more ingredients such as corn flour, rice flour, and wheat starch. A curvy Pringle is only about 42% potatoes, whereas your average chip is, ideally, only a potato slice.