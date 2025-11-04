9 Restaurants With The Best Crab Cakes, According To Reviews

Done right, crab cakes can be simply sublime. You get the crispy golden crust, soft chunks of crab meat, and a fresh, subtly sweet flavor. They're one of those East Coast delicacies that everyone should try once, especially if you happen to be in Maryland, which is renowned for its crab cakes made with lump blue crab meat. The dish is a fan favorite at seafood restaurants and steakhouses alike. While plenty of places claim to have the best, a few restaurants really do stand out for their take on this coastal classic.

There's no doubt that Maryland has the lion's share of restaurants serving up the best crab cakes in the country. Many stick to the classic Maryland style featuring locally-caught blue crab and minimal fillers to let the flavors of the crab shine through. However, there are also restaurants in other states that stand out for their versions of the dish, some of which stay true to the classic recipe, and others that incorporate slight twists.

To track down the best crab cakes around, we looked at restaurants that consistently get called out in national and local publications, as well as places that show up again and again in online discussions and reviews. We'll go into more detail about our methodology at the end of the article, but for now, these are the restaurants that countless diners say serve the absolute best crab cakes in the United States.