The Forbidden Flavor That Makes Maryland's Blue Crabs So Coveted

Blue crab is widely considered to be the official food of Maryland, at least by the scores of people who flock to crab feasts all over the state. They have their own unique style there, steaming crabs in a mixture of beer and vinegar, coating them with ungodly amounts of Old Bay seasoning, and most importantly, using only the freshest blue crabs straight from the Chesapeake Bay.

Blue crabs aren't exclusive to Maryland by any means. They can be found all along the Atlantic coast from Argentina up to Canada. However, there's something special about the cold, brackish waters of the Chesapeake Bay that makes the Old Line State's crab hauls one-of-a-kind. Blue crabs hibernate in the winter, and in order to survive the frigid Chesapeake temperatures, they store up large amounts of fat throughout the year. The extra fat gives Maryland blue crabs a uniquely buttery flavor, but that's only part of the appeal.

When you crack open a Maryland blue crab, you will, of course, see the typical white and dark crab meat, but you'll also see a creamy, yellowish goo. The locals call it "mustard," and it is considered one of the most desirable features of the whole crab, beloved for its sweet flavor. Many are under the impression that mustard is just crab fat, but it's actually a certain organ with a very unpleasant job.

