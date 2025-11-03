8 Breads To Buy At Costco, And 1 To Avoid

If you are like many Americans, then you've faced the deadly challenge of walking through the Costco bakery department without buying a hundred six-packs of chocolate muffins. And a challenge it is. However, since my personal bakery transit is usually focused on avoiding all the muffins, I have heretofore missed that Costco offers a wide range of other fresh-baked goods that the humble consumer might be interested in.

Although not all of Costco's bakery items are made from scratch, plenty are. For instance, you can get a made-to-order cake there, and their dinner rolls are incredible. But that's not nearly it: As the father has been telling me for years, they have baguettes worthy of a decent bakery, and freshly baked loaves with which anyone would be delighted to serve with cheese to guests. When we really dug into their Kirkland Signature bakery offerings, in fact, we found plenty we liked ... and some we didn't.

Of course, there's nothing like a true deep dive to help ensure your next dinner table offering is the best it can be. Accordingly, I rounded up the usual taste testers — the husband, small girl, small boy, mother, and father, along with myself — to determine which of the nine fresh breads we found in the bakery were worth buying, and which weren't. Here's the breakdown so you can apply it to your next shopping trip.