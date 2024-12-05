8 Costco Bakery Items That Actually Aren't Made From Scratch

If you're craving a sweet treat or looking for a centerpiece dessert for your next party, you could spend the time and effort making something at home ... or you could just pick something up on your next Costco shopping trip. Customers rave about the warehouse chain's bakery selection, which includes a range of cakes, pies, muffins, pastries, and breads. And if it's made in the bakery, it must be made from scratch, right?

Well ... not quite. While most of the breads and pies are made completely from scratch in-store, a few of the desserts are made from a mix and many come to the store frozen and are thawed or reheated for customers. In many cases, it makes sense to do it this way, as the amount of work that would go into making every product from scratch would be enormous. Having the products be frozen or come from a pre-made mix doesn't necessarily make them less tasty, as many of Costco's desserts are delicious regardless. However, folks who are looking for the absolute freshest baked goods may want to know which Costco bakery items aren't made from scratch.