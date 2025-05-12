The One Thing You Have To Avoid While Shopping At Costco's Bakery

From oversized muffins, cookies, and croissants to fresh rolls and loaves of bread, Costco's bakery has a large variety of baked goods, some of which are made from scratch by employees in the store. One such freshly made bakery item is the bulk retailer's popular made-to-order cakes for every occasion. However, Costco has a very specific (yet simple) ordering process that shoppers must follow for these beloved sheet and round cakes. In fact, Costco's cake ordering system is kind of archaic, but members love it. So, if you're new to custom cake orders at Costco, avoid trying to go outside the box (both in the metaphorical and literal sense) when placing your order.

Indeed, there is an actual, physical box in the store that cake order forms must be placed into. While Costco has many products available to order online, there is no online order form for its cakes. There is also no way to call the bakery directly to order a cake (though if you have questions about cake ordering, you can call the store's general customer service line). So, save yourself the hassle of trying to figure out how to order a Costco cake from home and head to the store because that is the only way customers can order a cake.