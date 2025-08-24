What Makes Costco's Butter Dinner Rolls So Delicious
With each new Costco item released, the shopping list gets a little longer. In early 2025, the retailer began selling premade, take-and-bake butter dinner rolls in the refrigerated baked goods section that have customers absolutely raving. They're soft and doughy on the inside with a nice crunch on the outside, and arguably, they're the ideal dinner roll. What makes them so delicious isn't only the texture, but the thick layer of garlic Parmesan butter spread on top that seeps into each roll. While Costco has a number of chef-approved items, these dinner rolls may just need to be added to the list.
Costco sells a plain version of ready-to-eat dinner rolls made at the store's in-house bakery that have long been a fan-favorite item. They come in a pack of 30 for $5.99 and are buttery, soft, and always fresh. In April, the wholesale club released the garlic Parmesan butter rolls, which are sold in a container of 12 rolls for $7.99 and have become a major hit among members despite the higher price. In a Reddit post about the rolls, one commenter said, "The topping was obviously delicious, and eaten warm they were absolute bliss." Store-bought dinner rolls typically need a little upgrade to make them great, but these rolls don't require any special prep outside of a little time in the oven.
How to serve Costco's garlic Parmesan butter dinner rolls
The best part about Costco's buttery dinner rolls is how easy they are to get from fridge to table. Because they are premade, all you need to do is pop off the plastic lid, cover the container with foil, and pop them in the oven to bake for 25 minutes covered and 5 minutes uncovered at 375 degrees. Once baked, the garlic butter seeps through the rolls and pools at the bottom, allowing the bread to soak up the rich garlicky, cheesy flavor. While you may want to eat the entire 12-pack at once, keep in mind that the rolls even taste good reheated the next day. They may not be the healthiest dinner roll, but Costco does use real butter in the recipe.
Some Costco members have claimed these rolls to be a little too salty or garlicky for their liking, but that it still doesn't take away from their taste. For garlic lovers, they're definitely the rolls for you. They are great served with a steak dinner or a bowl of spaghetti, but this Costco find would also be great to use for mini meatball sliders. And if you need a last-minute item for a dinner party, they make the perfect side that will fool your guests into thinking they're homemade. Although Costco tends to rotate and discontinue its products quite often, we can only hope that these dinner rolls never go away.