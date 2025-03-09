The Science Behind Minute Rice And How It Cooks So Fast

Minute Rice is a type of instant rice that's starchy, light, and irresistibly fluffy. What's more, it's your best friend when it comes to preparing a quick-and-easy dinner, and you don't have to worry about it turning sticky or turning mushy. Ready in no more than five minutes, it's a lifesaver for skipping hours of making basic steamed brown rice or figuring out how to cook rice in your microwave.

But have you ever wondered why it's ready in minutes while traditional rice takes so much longer? After all, aren't they both the same grain? Well, to start with, all instant rice is parboiled, meaning it's already been cooked to some extent and then dried before making its way into the box. Meanwhile, with Minute Rice, food engineers take it a step further by puffing it. This process involves heating it through extrusion, thus creating micro-fissures (or tiny cracks, if you will) in the grains. Ultimately, this makes it easier for water to penetrate through them.

This step is the reason why the prep time for Minute Rice is so short, as suggested by a 2024 study published in the journal Food Chemistry Advances. With its starches partially processed, all that's left to do is rehydrate it in hot water back at home and then just serve it alongside your favorite veggies and protein. So what's the best way to cook it?