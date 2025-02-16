How To Cook Frozen Broccoli That Doesn't Get Soggy
Frozen vegetables are great for quick and convenient cooking. Fresh broccoli can betray you and go bad before you even get the chance to pick out a recipe, but properly stored frozen broccoli can last for months (giving you plenty of time to scroll through your favorite saved dishes). You can effortlessly cook up a big bowl of gooey broccoli cheddar soup or a well-charred side of browned broccoli using a bag of broccoli from the frozen section.
However, depending on your preparation method, frozen vegetables can be susceptible to sogginess. There's seriously no bigger bummer than broccoli that's sad, sodden, and limp. With the right steps, however, it's possible to perfectly crisp up frozen vegetables and cook up sturdy stir fries and crunchy casseroles. For broccoli that's firm and crunchy, you should primarily rely on roasting, sautéing, and steaming. While broccoli has a tendency to go mushy in the microwave, a couple of tricks will keep the veggie from getting soggy.
Roasting makes the best broccoli
Regardless of which preparation method you choose, it's essential that you begin by correctly thawing your broccoli (meaning, not at all). This rule applies to all frozen veggies. Leaving your bag of broccoli out on the counter or resting in the refrigerator just means your vegetables will ultimately end up sitting in water and getting soggy. Instead, get straight to broccoli business.
Roasting is the ideal prep method for frozen broccoli. Lining up your broccoli florets and roasting them in the oven is an easy option that yields delicious results. Keep oven temperatures higher than you would with a fresh bushel of broccoli. While your oven warms, warm the pan along with it to prepare an extra hot cooking surface. It's also important to give your veggies space on the baking sheet to avoid steaming as they release moisture. Plus, no need to go easy on the cooking oil, as a thorough coat of oil boosts texture and flavor.
Sautéing frozen broccoli
Sautéing frozen broccoli is another simple and straightforward process. Sauté frozen broccoli no differently than you would the fresh veggie. Cook broccoli with your favorite herbs and flavors like homemade lemon pepper seasoning or top with garlic and Parmesan. Heat your pan on medium before tossing the broccoli in, and if you plan to sauté multiple vegetable varieties at once, use the "ground up" rule as a guide.
Depending on desired flavor, you can sauté broccoli in either butter or oil. In the butter versus oil debate, chef Ina Garten opts for a combination of the two for added flavor and richness. Butter has a relatively low smoke point compared to canola oil and olive oil, meaning cooking with butter will require a lower heat setting. The smoke point of oil matters because it informs how hot you can allow your pan to get. Keep an extra close eye on your meal if you're sautéing broccoli in melted butter.
Steamed broccoli is easy
To steam a bag of frozen broccoli, all you need are a large pot, a bit of water, and a steamer basket. If you don't already own a dedicated steamer pot, you can also put together a makeshift one using items you likely already have in your kitchen. For steamed broccoli that maintains its crunch and bright green bite, wait until the water is hot before dropping in your florets. Let them steam for no longer than six minutes.
Steamed broccoli is finished within minutes and ready to season. You should end up with sturdy and flavorful florets perfect for pairing with succulent roasted chicken or garlic honey salmon. Given that it is such a ubiquitous dinner basic, there is plenty of celeb-chef-approved advice on how to prepare broccoli. Chef David Chang insists seasoning salts are the way to go for extra savory flavor. For additional zing, top steamed broccoli with grated cheese or a squeeze of lemon juice.
Carefully cook broccoli in the microwave
You're probably used to using your microwave for weekday leftovers and movie night popcorn, but you can also turn to your microwave to quickly cook up your green veggies. If you're looking for convenient cooking, you can effortlessly steam broccoli in the microwave. The process is simple, as long as you take the right steps to avoid a soggy supper.
Once again, for the crunchiest broccoli, be sure to skip the defrosting stage. Simply add frozen broccoli directly to a microwave-safe container along with a few tablespoons of water. Cover the bowl, allowing some space for ventilation and heat in the microwave for 2-5 minutes. Be sure your microwave is set to high to keep your broccoli from getting too limp and mushy. When finished, toss steamed broccoli over pasta or rice or drizzle with gooey cheese sauce. Flavorful steamed broccoli is also delicious paired with spicy lemon garlic butter shrimp.