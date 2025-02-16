How To Cook Frozen Broccoli That Doesn't Get Soggy

Frozen vegetables are great for quick and convenient cooking. Fresh broccoli can betray you and go bad before you even get the chance to pick out a recipe, but properly stored frozen broccoli can last for months (giving you plenty of time to scroll through your favorite saved dishes). You can effortlessly cook up a big bowl of gooey broccoli cheddar soup or a well-charred side of browned broccoli using a bag of broccoli from the frozen section.

However, depending on your preparation method, frozen vegetables can be susceptible to sogginess. There's seriously no bigger bummer than broccoli that's sad, sodden, and limp. With the right steps, however, it's possible to perfectly crisp up frozen vegetables and cook up sturdy stir fries and crunchy casseroles. For broccoli that's firm and crunchy, you should primarily rely on roasting, sautéing, and steaming. While broccoli has a tendency to go mushy in the microwave, a couple of tricks will keep the veggie from getting soggy.