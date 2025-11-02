The Forgotten '90s Little Debbie Cakes We Want Back

A lot of last-century babes had favorite foods that they might have thought would last forever, but were soon proven to be as ephemeral as so many TGIF lineups. And a lot of those once-beloved snacks were discontinued on the whims of one mercurial mascot, Little Debbie. For every prevailing Little Debbie treat — your Nutty Buddys, Swiss Rolls, and Cosmic Brownies — there are plenty more that were struck down in their prime, cast aside like so many "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" lunch boxes. Each individually wrapped cookie, pie, and candy bar approximation was great in its own way, but the absence of some, like the spice cake, just seem a bit more pronounced.

Sightings of Little Debbie's spice cake appear to date back to the 1990s, with a suspicious paucity of data about exactly when and why they disappeared from shelves. This mystery is particularly galling when considered in tandem with society's present-day obsession with confectionery "spice," a divisive fixation often preceded by "pumpkin" that this once easily acquired cake, lightly fragrant as it might have been with industrial-quality aromatics like cinnamon and nutmeg, seemed tailor-made to slake. Will Little Debbie deign to tip her big dumb hat and bring back this forgotten dessert product, giving it one last, best, time to shine? Probably not; the brand is riding more recent trends like the whole unicorn thing among its sometimes puzzling classics like the Star Crunch snack cookies. But you can always make your own sweet spice cake at home.