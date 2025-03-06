11 Ways To Elevate The Flavor Of Cream Cheese Frosting

Cream cheese frosting is made by beating cream cheese, butter, and powdered sugar together and sometimes adding other ingredients like vanilla extract or milk. The resulting frosting is rich, creamy, thick, and tangy and is a great way to use leftover cream cheese that may be sitting in your refrigerator (just make sure to soften it first before beating). The texture is smooth and spreadable and it pipes well for a beautiful presentation. You can make your own or add 8 ounces of cream cheese to a can of store-bought frosting to improve it and add a little tang.

Frosting made with cream cheese gives desserts a unique flavor that's not as sweet as buttercream. The milder flavor can enhance the taste of the rest of the dish, which is why it's frequently used to top more strongly flavored cakes or baked goods like carrot, pumpkin, and chocolate cakes. While this versatile and delicious frosting is excellent on its own, it can be upgraded with a variety of ingredients to add special flavors and textures or to complement the taste of the dessert it will be paired with. Choosing add-ins with care can elevate the basic version of cream cheese frosting and make it stand out all on its own. Keep reading to find out how to take cream cheese frosting to the next level with ingredients you may already have in your pantry.