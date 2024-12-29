How To Easily Turn Store-Bought Yellow Cake Mix Into Spice Cake

The holiday season seems to be besotted with spice cake. The dessert offers depth to your celebratory dinners. Sweet enough to feel special, but with a muted, fragrant quality that warms you up on a cold winter evening, spice cakes pair perfectly with a rich cup of coffee and a frosted window. The familiar flavors of a spice cake are also reminiscent of the notes of another controversial Christmas dish: the fruit cake. For festive flavor at home, you can easily freestyle your own spice cake with boxed cake mix, and a few pantry staples.

Boxed cake mixes are basically a home baker's blank canvas. It's easy to step up store-bought cake mixes with countless ingredient swaps for layered flavor and intense texture. Bake a spice cake in a pinch, with basic yellow cake mix and spices you probably have on hand. At your next holiday party, wow guests or simply impress your parents with a boxed cake that tastes homemade.