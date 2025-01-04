Never Skip One Important Step When Adding Pumpkin Puree To Baked Goods

Baking season means cakes, pies, cookies, and more, and among the many go-to seasonal ingredients, pumpkin puree may be one of the most versatile. Sure, it's great in pie and pumpkin bread. But having a few cans on hand also lets you add a fall twist to store-bought egg-nog, bake a batch of fall-themed cornbread, or even upgrade your grilled cheese sandwich. However, there's one characteristic of the puree many people overlook: its high moisture content. In fact, pumpkins are about 90% water. It's important to remove some of this moisture, particularly if you're baking, or the puree may throw off your recipe, making cookies less dense and more cake-like, or ruining the texture of a cake.

If you've ever gutted a pumpkin at Halloween, you know there's a lot of liquid involved (which is one reason why the orange innards make for a great fall soup). The added moisture in pumpkin puree needs to be accounted for by reducing other liquids in the recipe or, for accuracy's sake, by removing it altogether. You can attempt to squeeze out some of that moisture just using your hands, but just as with steamed spinach, grabbing some and squeezing is inefficient and messy. A better way involves wringing the puree out inside a cheesecloth or sturdy paper towel. One other thing to remember: We're talking pure, unadorned pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie filling, which has added sugar and spices.