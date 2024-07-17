What To Do If You Don't Have A Vacuum Seal For Your Sous Vide

Sous vide cooking has gained popularity in recent years with most cooks being drawn by the hands-off cooking process that is so precise that you're guaranteed a delicious finished dish over and over again. But before you can whip up a sous vide steak cut or chicken breasts, you need the right tools for this non-traditional cooking method. Some of the paraphernalia are non-negotiable like the immersion circulator, a large tub to hold the water bath, binder clips to keep the sous vide pouch submerged, and the pouch that carries the food. A vacuum sealer machine is, however, not a must-have. You can instead vacuum seal using the water displacement technique.

Advertisement

The only items you need for this sealing method you probably already have hanging around in your kitchen. Start with a large tub or pot filled about halfway with water, then instead of a vacuum bag, grab your zip-lock plastic freezer bag, and put the ingredients you want to cook inside in an even layer. Press the zipper to close, leaving only about an inch open at the end. Now, slowly submerge the bag inside the water and you'll notice it deflating as the water squeezes out the air. Seal the open corner right before it's submerged underwater. And that's it — your vacuum-sealed food is ready for cooking.