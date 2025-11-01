10 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Making Stuffing

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and many of us have already started making plans for the big day, including sending out invitations, mapping out the menu, and ordering the turkey. While all of these are important considerations for making the Thanksgiving festivities a success, one thing that sometimes becomes an afterthought is the side dishes, especially the stuffing.

Stuffing often takes a backseat to more elaborate side dishes, like the iconic green bean casserole or velvety mashed potatoes, but it shouldn't. According to a recent survey conducted by The Campbell's Company, stuffing ranks as the most popular Thanksgiving side dish. While many of us opt to prepare store-bought stuffing rather than making it from scratch, which is certainly a valid choice, making homemade stuffing can completely transform your Thanksgiving meal.

Though making it from scratch isn't difficult, a little bit of know-how is required to avoid the pitfalls that can lead to a soggy, flavorless batch of stuffing. As a professional chef who hosted Thanksgiving dinners annually at my restaurant for nearly 18 years, I always prepared homemade stuffing for my guests. As such, I have a number of tips and tricks up my sleeve for circumventing these mistakes to share that you can be truly thankful for this holiday season.