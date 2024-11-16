The Fall Bread Choice That Gives You The Most Festive Stuffing
Okay, we get it, Thanksgiving foods can be controversial. Each year, home cooks go head to head over topics such as spatchcocking and deep frying turkeys. Debates over canned versus homemade cranberry sauce can bring out some pretty polarizing opinions. And stuffing, for all of its savory, bready goodness, is just as controversial as any autumnal dish. Some cooks prefer cornbread over sourdough and many arguments have been had over the pros and cons of cooking stuffing in the bird or in a pan (and whether such varying preparation methods turn it from stuffing to dressing). For this reason, new approaches to making stuffing might be taken with a spoonful of skepticism.
However, you might want to reconsider, just for this one nifty adjustment to your stuffing game. Adding pumpkin bread to your stuffing can be the perfect way to freshen up the festive classic. And, no, we don't mean adding in a loaf of sweet pumpkin bread. Rather, for this iteration of stuffing, you'll make a simple sandwich bread using pumpkin puree instead of water. This will give you the perfect savory base. The earthy flavor of pumpkin will work well with seasoning typically found in stuffing, such as nutmeg, rosemary, and thyme. You can also add ingredients such as pumpkin seeds or pecans to round out the pumpkin flavor. But whatever else you add (or don't add) to your pumpkin bread stuffing, this twist on a Thanksgiving staple is sure to be a hit. After all, there is nothing more autumnal (or American) than pumpkin-flavored foods — or, at least, pumpkin spice.
Sweet or savory, pumpkin stuffing is always delicious
A pan of pumpkin stuffing is the perfect upgrade to the classic Thanksgiving side. The earthy, creamy taste of pumpkin expands on the food typically found at a holiday feast without overpowering or completely abandoning the original version. But, then again, the added pumpkin flavor can also give you room to expand on the dish, making it into something completely new. For example, adding dried cranberries to stuffing can bring a tart sweetness that will pair well with the pumpkin flavor. Additionally, you can add in spices typically found in pumpkin spice, such as cinnamon and allspice, which will create a more complex flavor profile.
You can also abandon the savory notion entirely and use a sweet pumpkin bread in the recipe. This can be paired with the typical savory broth and veggie mix for a salty and sweet combo. Or, if you so please, you can really lean into the sweetness by making a pumpkin bread pudding. After all, what is stuffing but savory bread pudding? Mixing pumpkin bread with milk, sugar, eggs, pumpkin spice, and dried cranberries will create the perfect "sweet stuffing," which you can serve either as a dessert or with sweet sides like cranberry sauce and sweet potato casserole. Hey, it's your holiday table — you can dress it, and top it, precisely as you please.