The Fall Bread Choice That Gives You The Most Festive Stuffing

Okay, we get it, Thanksgiving foods can be controversial. Each year, home cooks go head to head over topics such as spatchcocking and deep frying turkeys. Debates over canned versus homemade cranberry sauce can bring out some pretty polarizing opinions. And stuffing, for all of its savory, bready goodness, is just as controversial as any autumnal dish. Some cooks prefer cornbread over sourdough and many arguments have been had over the pros and cons of cooking stuffing in the bird or in a pan (and whether such varying preparation methods turn it from stuffing to dressing). For this reason, new approaches to making stuffing might be taken with a spoonful of skepticism.

However, you might want to reconsider, just for this one nifty adjustment to your stuffing game. Adding pumpkin bread to your stuffing can be the perfect way to freshen up the festive classic. And, no, we don't mean adding in a loaf of sweet pumpkin bread. Rather, for this iteration of stuffing, you'll make a simple sandwich bread using pumpkin puree instead of water. This will give you the perfect savory base. The earthy flavor of pumpkin will work well with seasoning typically found in stuffing, such as nutmeg, rosemary, and thyme. You can also add ingredients such as pumpkin seeds or pecans to round out the pumpkin flavor. But whatever else you add (or don't add) to your pumpkin bread stuffing, this twist on a Thanksgiving staple is sure to be a hit. After all, there is nothing more autumnal (or American) than pumpkin-flavored foods — or, at least, pumpkin spice.