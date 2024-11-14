What's In Poultry Seasoning?

You'd be forgiven for only wondering about poultry season during the holiday season, but the truth is, it's a versatile blend that can be used for all sorts of recipes year round. In addition to the obvious, like basic roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, and other holiday foods, poultry seasoning also works well for roasted vegetables, decadent soups, and even meats that aren't poultry. The blend of classic herbs also makes it great for adding flavor to salad dressings, breads, or even popcorn.

While the types and amounts of herbs and spices in pre-made poultry seasonings will vary from brand to brand — and in DIY recipes — there are a few main components. Sage and thyme are almost universally used for poultry seasoning. Other ingredients may include rosemary, marjoram, oregano, as well as flavorings such as pepper, nutmeg, paprika, celery seed, and garlic or onion powder. Some blends also include salt, so watch for that ingredient to ensure you don't over-salt your dish.